Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 43,970 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,970 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

FBIO opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $386.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.