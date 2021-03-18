Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Zogenix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Zogenix by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

