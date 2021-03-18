Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.25

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and traded as high as $37.85. Safran shares last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 114,878 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Safran in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

Safran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.