Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAPMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Saipem has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

