salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $316,438.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $434,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.21. 151,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,621. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.49. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

