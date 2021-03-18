SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Down 7.7%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s share price fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.08. 744,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 565,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.55.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,173,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

