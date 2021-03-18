Sanjiv Gomes Sells 100,000 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,045.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjiv Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $874,919.30.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $14.46 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $693.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter worth about $21,734,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148,269 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $17,939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 616,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

