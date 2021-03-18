Sarah R. Coffin Acquires 1,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Sarah R. Coffin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $19,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MYE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 519,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,980. The company has a market cap of $742.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

