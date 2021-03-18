Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sasol by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,262 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sasol by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sasol by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

SSL opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

