Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLPF remained flat at $$15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. Savills has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.