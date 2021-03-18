Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.34. 94,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,314. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.