Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $445,697.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joel Lebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Joel Lebowitz sold 11,259 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $1,115,541.72.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

