Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) is Laurion Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,213 shares during the period. Schrödinger makes up about 0.7% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $95,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after purchasing an additional 214,414 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after acquiring an additional 275,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $445,697.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,697.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 798,240 shares of company stock valued at $80,844,802.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $3.44 on Thursday, hitting $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,695. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

