Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 382,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.57. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $65.61.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

