Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.24. The company had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

