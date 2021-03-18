Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $277.39

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.39 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 318.55 ($4.16). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.15), with a volume of 12,510 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The company has a market capitalization of £131.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 320.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Science Group (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

