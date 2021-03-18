Scorum Coins Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,136.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Scorum Coins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $364,417.98 and approximately $4,136.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00448362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00061697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00132050 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00638078 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00075546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

