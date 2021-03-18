Scott Greever Sells 5,000 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $22,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,333 shares in the company, valued at $373,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 3,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,671. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.