Scott J. Lynn Sells 2,500 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RHP opened at $84.50 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,200,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,361,000 after buying an additional 173,991 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94,410 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

