Scott Reasoner Sells 49,528 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $1,109,535.68.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cloudera by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 43.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

