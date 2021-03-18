SCW Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

SCW Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,752 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for about 11.3% of SCW Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SCW Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Berry Global Group worth $22,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $59.37. 910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

