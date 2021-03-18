Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

SEEL stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.