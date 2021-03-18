Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Up 6.3%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.58. 17,567,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 10,357,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEEL. BTIG Research began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

