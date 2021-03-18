Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. Semtech has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

