Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 510,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 11th total of 663,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seneca Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) by 332.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.71% of Seneca Biopharma worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seneca Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Seneca Biopharma stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 166,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,314. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Seneca Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of central nervous system therapies based on human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. Its pipeline includes NSI-189 small molecule program, NSI-566 stem cell therapy program, and novel & proprietary chemical entity screening platform.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.