Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Makes New $300,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,359,000 after purchasing an additional 509,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,622 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 402,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 286,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSGE traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.30. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSGE. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

