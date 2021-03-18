Senvest Management LLC Boosts Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares during the quarter. Capri accounts for approximately 5.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.40% of Capri worth $152,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

