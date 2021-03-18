Senvest Management LLC Has $61.78 Million Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Senvest Management LLC lessened its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677,258 shares during the period. Outfront Media accounts for about 2.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $61,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,367,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,539,000 after acquiring an additional 126,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,641 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76,950 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $30,735,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 648.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,535,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.