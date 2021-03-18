Senvest Management LLC Lowers Stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Senvest Management LLC cut its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,004 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:IRCP traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,864. The stock has a market cap of $324.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

