Senvest Management LLC Sells 55,739 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Senvest Management LLC lowered its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,680,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,739 shares during the quarter. frontdoor accounts for 3.3% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $84,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in frontdoor by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in frontdoor by 79.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

FTDR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,699. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

