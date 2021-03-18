Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,905 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $68,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.99. 133,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,757. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

