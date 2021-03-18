Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,811 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 170,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $11.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.33. 14,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,590. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.