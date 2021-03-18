Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,367 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

VMW traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,981. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

