Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.08. 98,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.49.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

