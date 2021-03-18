Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.93. The company had a trading volume of 42,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,670. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $268.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.74.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

