Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 28,201 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,201 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $29,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 461,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 2,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,563. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

