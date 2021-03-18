Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. State Street Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,473. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $217.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.47 and a 200 day moving average of $193.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

