Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.13

Shares of Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.13 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.17), with a volume of 2,783,539 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £137.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

About Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

