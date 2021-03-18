Shopping Price Tops $66.77 on Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Shopping token can now be bought for $66.77 or 0.00112082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $64.26 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.99 or 0.00451528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00061357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00132129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.49 or 0.00637005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Shopping Token Profile

Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,342 tokens.

Shopping Token Trading

