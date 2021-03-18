Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $17.67 on Monday. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $212.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 million. Research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 292,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

