Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Decreases By 19.6%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 11th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Affinity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.10.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

