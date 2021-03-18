Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Expands By 23.1%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 11th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

