Short Interest in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Grows By 27.4%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 990,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 776,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALXO opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.