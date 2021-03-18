Short Interest in American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Rises By 33.3%

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GNOW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. American Caresource has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Get American Caresource alerts:

American Caresource Company Profile

American CareSource Holdings, Inc provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers' compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for American Caresource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Caresource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.