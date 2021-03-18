Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Grows By 22.2%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 11th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,043.0 days.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of AXFOF stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Axfood AB has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

