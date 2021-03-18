Short Interest in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Declines By 22.4%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 686,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $148.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 22,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,372,946.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,474,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,690 shares of company stock worth $12,072,444 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

