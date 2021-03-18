Short Interest in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Grows By 23.6%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 11th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,706,000 after purchasing an additional 74,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.