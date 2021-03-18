Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Declines By 25.0%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLTFF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Celtic has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

