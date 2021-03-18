Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Rises By 29.2%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 487,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 11th total of 377,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

