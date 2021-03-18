Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Declines By 18.2%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 11th total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $82,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 189,251 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Culp by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 105,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CULP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CULP traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Culp has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Culp’s payout ratio is 209.52%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

